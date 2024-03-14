AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG, Financial) released its 8-K filing on March 7, 2024, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a commercial real estate finance entity specializing in loans for the cannabis industry, faced a challenging environment but managed to report solid Distributable Earnings.

Financial Performance and Challenges

AFCG reported a GAAP net loss of $(9.2) million or $(0.45) per basic weighted average common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. However, the company's Distributable Earnings stood at $10.0 million or $0.49 per basic weighted average common share, reflecting a more positive aspect of its performance. For the full year, AFCG achieved a GAAP net income of $21.0 million or $1.02 per basic weighted average common share, with Distributable Earnings of $41.4 million or $2.04 per basic weighted average common share.

The company's CEO, Daniel Neville, acknowledged the difficult backdrop of the cannabis industry but expressed optimism for the future, particularly with the emergence of Cannabis 3.0 operators. AFCG's focus on portfolio management and strategic lending opportunities is aimed at capitalizing on these new market entrants.

Dividends and Shareholder Returns

Reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns, AFCG declared a regular cash dividend of $0.48 per common share for the first quarter of 2024, payable on April 15, 2024. This declaration follows a consistent dividend payout for the fourth quarter of 2023, which matched the company's Distributable Earnings.

Key Financial Metrics

For the fourth quarter of 2023, AFCG reported interest income of $17.6 million and net interest income after expenses of $15.9 million. The company's management and incentive fees, net of rebate, were $3.5 million, with total expenses amounting to $5.1 million. The provision for current expected credit losses was a significant charge at $(11.9) million.

These financial metrics are crucial for AFCG as they reflect the company's ability to generate income from its lending activities and manage expenses and credit risks associated with its loan portfolio.

Analysis of Performance

While the GAAP net loss indicates challenges, the solid Distributable Earnings suggest that AFCG's core lending operations remain profitable. The company's strategic shift to focus solely on cannabis lending after spinning off its commercial real estate portfolio may streamline operations and enhance its position in the cannabis lending market.

