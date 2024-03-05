Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC) Reports Solid Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results Amidst Strategic Acquisitions and Operational Improvements

MEC Demonstrates Financial Resilience with Increased Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA

Summary
  • Net Sales: $148.6 million in Q4 2023, a 15.6% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $17.7 million in Q4 2023, representing 11.9% of net sales.
  • Net Income: $2.2 million in Q4 2023, with $0.11 earnings per diluted share.
  • Free Cash Flow: $19.9 million in Q4 2023, a significant improvement from ($0.7) million in the prior year period.
  • Debt Reduction: MEC utilized free cash flow to repay $21.8 million of debt from the MSA acquisition.
  • 2024 Financial Guidance: MEC forecasts mid-to-high single digit organic net sales growth and significant free cash flow generation.
On March 5, 2024, Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. MEC, a leading manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components, has shown resilience in a challenging economic environment. The company serves diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and others.

Financial Performance and Challenges

MEC's fourth quarter results highlighted a year-over-year net sales increase of 15.6%, driven by the acquisition of Mid-States Aluminum (MSA) and organic growth in several end markets. However, the agriculture end market experienced softening demand, and the commercial vehicle end market was impacted by UAW strikes, which unfavorably affected net sales by an estimated $5.0 million.

Despite these challenges, MEC's manufacturing margin improved to 12.3% of net sales, up from 10.1% in the prior year, reflecting the benefits of increased sales volumes, the MSA acquisition, and MBX initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margins also improved, finishing the year at nearly 12%, indicating the company's ability to maintain profitability amidst market fluctuations.

Strategic Acquisitions and Operational Efficiency

President and CEO Jag Reddy emphasized the company's strategic focus on expanding within higher-value market adjacencies and improving operational discipline through increased automation and process efficiencies. The acquisition of MSA has positioned MEC to capitalize on rising demand for lightweight materials fabrication, which is expected to deliver at least $20 million of annual synergies by year-end 2026.

"Our fourth quarter performance was a solid finish to the year," noted Reddy. "We delivered organic net sales growth of more than 6% in the fourth quarter, while our Adjusted EBITDA margins finished the year at nearly 12%."

MEC's financial achievements are particularly important in the Industrial Products industry, where operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives can significantly impact profitability and market share.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

MEC reported a net income of $2.2 million for the fourth quarter, with earnings per diluted share at $0.11. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $4.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, reflecting an increase in income from operations, partially offset by higher interest expense due to increased borrowings for the MSA acquisition.

On the balance sheet, MEC ended the year with net debt of $149.5 million and total cash and availability on its senior secured revolving credit facility of approximately $250.0 million. The company's net leverage ratio was 2.1x, with a commitment to reducing debt and achieving a net leverage target of 1.5x to 2.0x by the end of 2024.

2024 Outlook and Capital Allocation

Looking forward, MEC anticipates another year of profitable growth in 2024, with mid-to-high single-digit organic net sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and significant free cash flow generation. The company's capital allocation strategy will prioritize debt reduction, organic growth investments, and opportunistic share repurchases.

MEC's 2024 financial guidance reflects the expected softening in end market demand due to macroeconomic factors, which the company expects to offset with new project work and incremental contributions from the MSA acquisition and MBX initiatives.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the industrial products sector may find Mayville Engineering Co Inc's strategic positioning and financial performance a compelling study in resilience and growth amidst market challenges.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mayville Engineering Co Inc for further details.

