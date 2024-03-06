NL Industries Inc Reports Turnaround with Q4 Net Income of $7.6 Million

Recovery in Security Products Sales Bolsters Performance Despite Annual Net Loss

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: NL Industries Inc (NL) reported a net income of $7.6 million in Q4 2023, a significant improvement from a net loss of $6.1 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net Sales: Q4 net sales rose to $43.2 million, up from $40.0 million in the same quarter last year, driven by increased Security Products sales.
  • Full-Year Performance: Despite a positive Q4, NL faced a full-year net loss of $2.3 million in 2023, contrasting with a net income of $33.8 million in 2022.
  • Income from Operations: Income from operations attributable to CompX was $7.4 million in Q4 2023, up from $5.4 million in Q4 2022.
  • Kronos Worldwide Inc: Equity in losses of Kronos Worldwide Inc was $1.6 million in Q4 2023, improved from losses of $6.0 million in the same period of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On March 6, 2024, NL Industries Inc (NL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a notable turnaround in its fourth-quarter performance with a net income of $7.6 million, or $0.16 per share. This marks a significant recovery from the net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.13 per share, in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The company's results for the quarter included an unrealized gain of $2.4 million related to marketable equity securities, contrasting with an unrealized loss in the same quarter of 2022.

NL Industries operates in the component products industry through its majority-owned subsidiary, CompX International Inc. The company manufactures engineered components for various industries, including recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment. CompX has three production facilities in the United States and derives most of its revenue from Europe.

The fourth quarter saw an increase in net sales to $43.2 million, primarily due to higher Security Products sales related to a government security customer pilot project. However, the full-year net sales decreased to $161.3 million from $166.6 million in the previous year, mainly due to lower Marine Components sales to the towboat market. Income from operations attributable to CompX increased in the fourth quarter due to higher sales and improved gross margin percentage at Security Products, partially offset by lower Marine Components sales and gross margin percentage.

1765812403263664128.png

Financial Highlights and Challenges

Despite the positive fourth-quarter results, NL Industries faced challenges throughout 2023, ending the year with a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.05 per share. This annual performance was impacted by an unrealized loss of $8.1 million related to marketable equity securities, consistent with the previous year. The company's subsidiary, Kronos Worldwide Inc, experienced fluctuations in its TiO2 business, with a 29% increase in sales volumes in Q4 but a 13% decrease for the full year. Kronos' average TiO2 selling prices were lower both quarterly and annually, contributing to a loss from operations of $56.0 million for the full year, a stark contrast to the income from operations of $159.6 million in 2022.

Corporate expenses decreased slightly due to lower litigation fees and administrative expenses, while interest and dividend income increased, benefiting from higher average interest rates. The full-year net loss per share includes a non-cash loss due to the termination of NL's U.K. pension plan.

Analysis of NL Industries' Performance

The company's recovery in the fourth quarter is a positive sign, especially in the Security Products segment. However, the overall annual performance indicates that NL Industries still faces significant challenges, particularly in its Marine Components sales and the performance of its equity investment in Kronos Worldwide Inc. The company's ability to navigate these challenges while capitalizing on its strengths in the Security Products market will be crucial for its future success.

Value investors may find NL Industries' turnaround in quarterly net income and improved income from operations as positive indicators, while the full-year results may warrant a cautious approach. The company's performance in the component products industry, along with its financial achievements and challenges, will continue to be closely monitored by investors and industry analysts alike.

For a detailed understanding of NL Industries Inc's financial position and future prospects, investors and potential GuruFocus.com members are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NL Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.