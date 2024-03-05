Ooma Inc (OOMA) Reports Growth in Revenue and Non-GAAP Net Income for FY 2024

Despite a GAAP Net Loss, Ooma Demonstrates Strong Subscription Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Total revenue increased by 10% year-over-year to $236.7 million in FY 2024.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss narrowed to $0.8 million, while non-GAAP net income grew to $15.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA rose to $19.8 million, marking a 14% increase from the previous fiscal year.
  • Subscription and Services: Revenue from subscription and services surged to $221.6 million, accounting for 94% of total revenue.
  • Future Outlook: Ooma anticipates total revenue for FY 2025 to be between $250.0 million and $253.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On March 5, 2024, Ooma Inc (OOMA, Financial), a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. The company, known for its smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, reported a 10% increase in total revenue for the fiscal year 2024, reaching $236.7 million. This growth was primarily driven by the expansion of Ooma Business and the strategic acquisition of 2600hz, Inc.

1765813462614831104.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Ooma's financial performance in FY 2024 was marked by significant achievements, including a 10% year-over-year growth in revenue and a 13% increase in non-GAAP net income. The company's subscription and services segment was particularly strong, contributing 94% to the total revenue, which underscores the successful implementation of Ooma's SaaS platform strategy. Despite these gains, Ooma reported a GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, which was an improvement from the $3.7 million loss in the previous fiscal year. The GAAP net loss included a tax benefit and other non-recurring items related to the acquisition of 2600Hz.

Strategic Acquisitions and Market Positioning

The acquisition of 2600Hz has been a strategic move for Ooma, bolstering its position in the telecommunication services industry. This acquisition, along with the company's focus on small to medium-sized businesses and POTS copper line replacement, is expected to position Ooma well for future success. The company's CEO, Eric Stang, highlighted the importance of these strategic initiatives and the company's investment in new market opportunities and international expansion.

Key Financial Metrics

Ooma's financial achievements are reflected in several key metrics. Subscription and services revenue, which is a critical indicator of the company's recurring revenue strength, increased to $221.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of the company's operational efficiency, also saw a healthy increase. The company's balance sheet shows a solid position with $17.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, although this represents a decrease from the previous year's $24.1 million.

"Ooma performed well financially in Q4, delivering $61.7 million in revenue and $3.5 million of non-GAAP net income," said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. "For our full fiscal year 2024, we grew revenue by 10%, non-GAAP net income by 13%, adjusted EBITDA by 14%, and cash flow from operations by 40%. We achieved this growth while also investing significantly in new market opportunities and international expansion, and we believe we enter FY25 in a strong position with leading product solutions."

Looking Ahead

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Ooma expects total revenue to be in the range of $61.7 million to $62.2 million and projects a GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.10 to $0.11. The company's outlook for the full fiscal year 2025 includes total revenue projections between $250.0 million and $253.0 million, with a non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.51 to $0.55.

Ooma's financial results indicate a company that is growing its core subscription business and managing its expenses effectively. The company's focus on strategic acquisitions and market trends, such as the shift to cloud communications, suggests a forward-looking approach that may benefit investors and stakeholders in the long term.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ooma Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.