Q3 2020 Tallink Grupp AS Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Joonas Joost - AS Tallink Grupp - Head of Finance and IR



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Joonas Joost and I'd like to welcome you all to Tallink Grupp's third-quarter results webinar. Today, here with me are the Chairman of the management board, Mr. Paavo NÃµgene and Member of the management board, Mr. Harri Hanschmidt.



We will first give an overview of the quarterly results and after the presentation, we will address the questions. It is possible to ask questions also during the webinar by writing in the right-hand box, but we will start answering the questions from there from the ones which we received prior to the webinar. I'll now give the word over to Paavo NÃµgene.



Paavo NÃµgene - AS Tallink Grupp - CEO



Good afternoon. My name is Paavo NÃµgene, thank you for joining our webinar today. Just a few short overview introduction before Harri will continue with the quarter three. But we had a very busy quarter; we started the quarter with hope beginning of July that the world is getting back more normal because we saw some positive predictions