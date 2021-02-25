Q4 2020 Tallink Grupp AS Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Joonas Joost - AS Tallink Grupp - Finance Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for attending Tallink Grupp's fourth-quarter results webinar. It's good to see that interest still remains high. My name is Joonas Joost. I'm Financial Director of Tallink Grupp. And today, together with Group CEO, Paavo NÃµgene, we will give an overview of the results and answer your questions. (Operator Instructions)



So Tallink Grupp, we are a shipping company, as I believe all the listeners are aware of. And also, everybody is quite acutely aware of the COVID situation and its great negative effect on the industry overall. So as we've explained over the previous quarters in webinars that several of our routes and part of our operations has been negatively affected, and part of our business has been suspended. So without perhaps stopping too much on this slide, I'll jump right to the illustration of the situation COVID has had on our number of passengers, our main revenue driver, overall for the full year and also visible impact for the fourth quarter.



So while in the third quarter in the summer,