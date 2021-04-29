Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Joonas Joost - AS Tallink Grupp - Finance Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the webinar introducing the first-quarter results of the year 2021. Today attending on the company side are CEO, Paavo NÃµgene; Member of the Management Board, Harri Hanschmidt; and Financial Director, Joonas Joost. As always, the agenda includes presentation of the results, which is thereafter followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)
Now, the first introductions, I would give the floor to Harri, please
Harri Hanschmidt - AS Tallink Grupp - Member of the Management Board
Thank you, Joonas. Thank you for tuning in to the first-quarter webinar of 2021. My name is Harri Hanschmidt. I'm a Board member for the Tallink Grupp, and I've been with the company for 12 years. I will go through the current status of the business and the results of the first year. And after that, I will give it back to Joonas.
Tallink is the leading European provider of leisure and business travel and sea transportation services in the Baltic Sea region. We
Q1 2021 Tallink Grupp AS Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...