Q2 2021 Tallink Grupp AS Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Joonas Joost - Tallink Grupp AS - Financial Director



Good day to all the participants of today's webinar. Today, we are going to give an overview of the developments and results of the second quarter of 2021. And from Tallink Grupp's side, the presenters on today's webinar are Chairman of the Board, Paavo NÃµgene; Member of the Management Board, Harri Hanschmidt; and Financial Director, Joonas Joost. (Operator Instructions) And now, over to Harri Hanschmidt.



Harri Hanschmidt - Tallink Grupp AS - Member of the Board



Thank you, Joonas. Thank you for tuning in to the second-quarter webinar of 2021 for Tallink Grupp. We will go over the latest results of second quarter and the developments and then the state of the business.



Tallink is the leading European provider of leisure and business travel and sea transportation services in the Baltic Sea region. This is right now second year of quite unusual operations for us because of the global COVID pandemic.



We own a fleet of 15 vessels, and we operate typically seven ferry routes. [Apart of] time,