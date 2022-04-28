Q1 2022 Tallink Grupp AS Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Joonas Joost - Tallink Grupp AS - Financial Director



Good afternoon to all our listeners. Tallink Grupp has, earlier today, published the first-quarter results of the year 2022. And today on this webinar, introducing the results and answering your questions are the CEO of the group, Paavo NÃµgene; Member of the Management Board, Harri Hanschmidt; and Financial Director, Joonas Joost.



And with that, I will now give the microphone over to Harri Hanschmidt.



Harri Hanschmidt - Tallink Grupp AS - Management Board Member



Thank you very much, Joonas. Thank you for tuning in. My name's Harri Hanschmidt. I'm a member of the Management Board for Tallink Grupp. We will go over the first-quarter results of 2022.



Tallink Grupp is the leading European provider of leisure and business travel and sea transportation services in the Baltic Sea region. We own and operate a fleet of 14 vessels and typically operators for seven ferry routes. Currently, one is suspended and we will not open it this year. We're talking about the