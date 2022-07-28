Unaudited Q2 2022 Tallink Grupp AS Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Joonas Joost - Tallink Grupp AS - Financial Director



Good day, everyone. And welcome to Tallink Grupp's webinar of the second-quarter results of 2022. As customary, we will firstly present the results of the quarter, and thereafter, we will proceed to the questions and answers.



We will initially address the questions that were sent to us prior to the webinar. But it is also possible to ask questions during the webinar by writing in the question-and-answers box. And although it is possible to join the webinar and ask questions anonymously, we kindly ask you to identify yourself by writing your name before asking the question.



And now, I would give the floor to Margus Schults.



Margus Schults - Tallink Silja Oy - CEO



Good afternoon also from my side. So I would like to present you the results of Tallink Grupp from the second quarter of 2022 and also highlight key business events.



So on this slide, we have our key figures in a nutshell. Not much changed since last time. We have, since Q1, sold one vessel, Sea Wind, our cargo vessel. And