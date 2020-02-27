Full Year 2019 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO



Hello. Good afternoon. This is Eduardo San Miguel. Welcome to this full year 2019 results presentation that will be conducted by Mr. Juan LladÃ³, CEO of the group. He will take something like 15 minutes, and you can pose your questions in the Q&A session that comes after the speech. And now I give the floor to Mr. Juan LladÃ³.



Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - First Vice Chairman of the Board



Hello, everyone. This is the end of the year results. So therefore, let me summarize here in this presentation. I'm going to try, as always, to be brief and leave room for questions. Let me summarize the important highlights, which somehow are summarized here in the content of this presentation.



We are going to be talking about market recovery. And market recovery signifies quality of awards and signifies that we are repeating with customers. Customers invest again and they want to do business with us, and us with them.