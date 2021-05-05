Half Year 2021 Smiths News PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Operator



All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Smiths News Interim results presentation. (Operator Instructions) So over to you, Jon.



Jonathan Michael Bunting - Smiths News plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Smiths News presentation. Presentation is being recorded, and you'll be able to view it later on our website. For those of you that are joining us, once again, you'll be familiar with our format. I'll will cover our headline performance before handing over to Tony, our CFO, who will talk you through the financial results in more detail. I'll then review our operational and strategic progress with particular focus on management through pandemic and the impact it's had on our business and our markets. Lastly, and importantly, I'll cover our capital management policy on our plans to deliver shareholder value over the medium term. At the end of the presentation, we'll then take questions.



So if you look at the headlines, I'm pleased to report that we are on track with all the key elements of our business plan