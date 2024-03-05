Tanger Inc at Citi Global Property CEO Conference Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 08:35PM GMT

Craig Allen Mailman - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon. Welcome to Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Craig Mailman with Citi Research. We're pleased to have with us Tanger and CEO, Steve Yalof.



The session is for Citi clients only. Media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. Disclosures are available on the webcast and at the AV desk. For those in the room or on the webcast, you can go to liveqa.com and enter code GPC24 to submit any questions if you do not want to raise your hand.



Steve, we're going to turn it over to you to introduce the company and team, provide the opening remarks and maybe provide the audience with some top reasons investors should buy your stock today, and then we can just head into Q&A.



Stephen J. Yalof - Tanger Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Craig, and thank you for hosting us today. So sitting with me up here at the dais is Doug McDonald. And to my left is a relative newcomer to the business, Michael Bilerman who I'm actually