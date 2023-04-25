Apr 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Apr 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alejandro Douglass Plater
Telekom Austria AG - COO & Member of Management Board
* Siegfried Mayrhofer
Telekom Austria AG - CFO & Member of Management Board
* Thomas Arnoldner
Telekom Austria AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
=====================
Thomas Arnoldner - Telekom Austria AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Welcome to the summary of A1 Group's results for the first quarter.
Alejandro Douglass Plater - Telekom Austria AG - COO & Member of Management Board
For the first 3 months.
Siegfried Mayrhofer - Telekom Austria AG - CFO & Member of Management Board
For Q1 2023. Total revenues increased by 8% year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion, with both service and equipment revenues growing in all segments. In total, service revenues increased by 5% and equipment revenues by 26%.
Thomas
Q1 2023 Telekom Austria AG Pre-Recorded Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...