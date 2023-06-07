Telekom Austria AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Edith Hlawati - Telekom Austria AG - Independent Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you very warmly to today's Annual General Meeting for Telekom Austria. I hereby open the meeting. I'm very pleased to welcome our shareholders and their representatives back to our corporate headquarters. We are also live streaming our AGM up to the question-and-answer segment. And I would like to welcome all of those interested parties who are following this AGM via the Internet. I would also like to welcome everyone here on site who will be ensuring the success of this AGM.



First and foremost, the gentlemen of the Management Board are notary [Dr. Meyer], who will ensure the proper taking of the minutes, the auditors from Ernst & Young and all of the backstage and technical staff. The members of the Supervisory Board are following the AGM via the live stream and some of them are here in the room.



Today, we will be reporting on the most recent fiscal year 2022, and we will also be providing an outlook for the current year. In the 2022 financial year,