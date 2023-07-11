Jul 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation Highlights
Jul 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alejandro Douglass Plater
Telekom Austria AG - COO & Member of Management Board
* Siegfried Mayerhofer
Telekom Austria AG - CFO & Member of Management Board
* Thomas Arnoldner
Telekom Austria AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
=====================
Thomas Arnoldner - Telekom Austria AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Welcome to the summary of A1 Group's results for the first half...
Alejandro Douglass Plater - Telekom Austria AG - COO & Member of Management Board
And for the second quarter...
Siegfried Mayerhofer - Telekom Austria AG - CFO & Member of Management Board
Of financial year 2023.
In the second quarter, total revenues increased by more than 7% year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion, over the first half of 2023 by 8% to EUR 2.6 billion.
On EBITDA level, we see in Q2
Half Year 2023 Telekom Austria AG Earnings Presentation Highlights Transcript
Jul 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...