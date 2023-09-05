Telekom Austria AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Over to Alejandro Plater, CEO of A1 Group.



Alejandro Douglass Plater - Telekom Austria AG - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & COO



Thank you very much, and welcome to this Capital Markets Day. I mean the first one that we have done in quite a long time. And of course, this time, we have a special occasions since we will go a little bit more in detail in the creation of EuroTeleSites. So we have to prepared a little bit of an agenda for you where we will cover a little bit the A1 investment profile, and we will be going back into history, what we have done so far, what our plans into the future. Thomas will cover a little bit more details on the transaction per se, including the impacts on A1, and then we will hand over to the new management of ETS to go through more in detail into the tower business and the future company and the future plans of the tower company.



So that's basically what we have prepared for you. We will have 2 blocks for questions, 1 after the introductory part about the A1 Group, and then there's going to be another Q&A