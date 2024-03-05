Mar 05, 2024 / 02:50PM GMT

Brian A. Gesuale - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD & Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Brian Gesuale, a senior analyst at Raymond James. We're delighted to have Trimble here to take you through their story. This has been a story of motion. We have a company whose divesting a major piece of its business and keeping a joint venture sleeve of that, which they'll talk about that, and we're very excited about the overall trends -- the overall evolution there.



And we have the company's incoming CFO, Phil Sawarynski, here. Trial by fire here to tell us -- take us through the story. So Phil, I'm going to turn it over to you.



Phil Sawarynski - Trimble Ventures - VP of Treasury, Corporate Development & Co-Lead of Trimble Ventures



Great. Thanks, Brian. And thanks for everyone for coming and your interest. Just curious, how many people know Trimble?



Okay. So that's good. Because this probably isn't a 101 version, it's maybe a little more advanced than that, but I'll try to keep it relatively simple. So yes,