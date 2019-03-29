Q4 2018 Tele Columbus AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Tele Columbus AG regarding the presentation of the full year results 2018. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Leonhard Bayer, Senior Director, Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Leonhard Bayer - Tele Columbus AG - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, Kyle, and good morning. It's my pleasure to welcome you in the name of Tele Columbus management team throughout today's conference call following the release of our preliminary fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2018 which ended December 31, 2018. I'm here today with Timm Degenhardt, our Chief Executive Officer; and Eike Walters, our Chief Financial Officer.



I would like to remind you that if any lenders or rating agencies are on the call right now, this is a public conference call, in which only publicly available information will be discussed. I would here therefore ask you to refrain from questions containing