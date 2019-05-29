May 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Tele Columbus AG regarding the presentation of the Q1 results 2019.
At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Leonhard Bayer, Senior Director, Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.
Leonhard Bayer - Tele Columbus AG - Senior Director of IR
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you in the name of Tele Columbus management team to our today's conference call following the release of our first quarter results for fiscal year 2019, which ended March 31.
I'm here today with Timm Degenhardt, Chief Executive Officer; and Eike Walters, Chief Financial Officer.
Now I would like to remind you that, if any lenders or rating agencies are on the call right now, this is a public conference call in which only publicly available information will be discussed. I would therefore ask you to refrain from questions containing information not belonging
Q1 2019 Tele Columbus AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...