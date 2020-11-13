Q3 2020 Tele Columbus AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Leonhard Bayer - Tele Columbus AG - Senior Director of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you in the name of Tele Columbus management team to our late conference call following the release of our third quarter results for fiscal year 2020, which ended on 30th of September. This call is limited to 60 minutes. In case of any follow-up questions, Manuel and myself are available and happy to discuss.



I'm here today with Daniel Ritz, our Chief Executive Officer; and Eike Walters, our Chief Financial Officer. I would like to remind you that if any lenders or rating agencies on the call that this is a public conference call only in which only publicly available information will be discussed. I would therefore ask you to refrain from questions containing information not belonging to the public domain.



This conference call is intended for capital market participants only and not for press representatives. If any journalists are on the line right now, we would highly appreciate if you were leaving the conference call now. Press representatives are welcome to call my