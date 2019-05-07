Q1 2019 Tcm Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 07:31AM GMT

Ole Lund Andersen - TCM Group A/S-CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you all here to TCM's Presentation of our Q1 Report for 2019.



With me this morning, I have our CFO, Mogens Elbrond Pedersen, and together, we'll try to walk you through the financial results of which afterwards, we will be handing over to the operator for a Q&A session.



Please turn to Page #2. First quarter of 2019 was a very strong one. The revenue growth in the quarter of -- first quarter of 17%, and this growth was purely organic growth. Revenue for the quarter was DKK 250 million compared to Q1 last year at DKK 214 million. The adjusted EBIT increased by 16% to DKK 33 million corresponding to an EBIT margin at 13.2%, which is on par with Q1 last year. The net working capital ratio was slightly lower than last year, with minus 7.3% compared to minus 7.9% last year, and our cash conversion is still strong at a level around 100%.



With this, please turn to Page #3, for the business update for the first quarter. The Danish market continues to