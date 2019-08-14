Q2 2019 Tcm Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Ole Lund Andersen - TCM Group A/S-CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you here all to this presentation of our Q2 report for 2019. And together with me, I have our CFO, Mogens ElbrÃ¸nd Pedersen, who will present the financial results. And after that, we will hand it over to the operator for a Q&A session.



So please turn to Page #2 for the business update. As you all can see, Q2 was a strong quarter with a revenue growth of 11.3%, and this growth was purely organic growth. The revenue for the quarter was DKK 258 million compared to Q2 last year of DKK 232 million. The adjusted EBIT increased by 8% to DKK 44 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin at 17.1%, which was slightly below quarter 2 last year. The net working capital ratio was minus 7.1%, corresponded to minus 6.1% last year. And our cash conversion is strong at a level of 102.6%.



Please turn to Page #3. We continue to gain market share in the Danish market. And the Danish market, we still estimate that to be growing 1% to 2%. We achieved a growth rate of 14% in