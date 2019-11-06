Q3 2019 Tcm Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Ole Lund Andersen - TCM Group A/S-CEO



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We have been looking forward to making presentation on our Q3 report for TCM.



And I will, together with our CFO, Mogens Elbrond Pedersen, comment on the business and financial results, after which we'll be handing over to the operator for a Q&A session.



So please turn to Page #2. Q3 was another strong quarter for TCM with a revenue growth of 17.3%, and this growth was entirely an organic growth. We are pleased to see that we continue to gain market share. Business-to-consumer is growing above market growth rates, and at the same time, business-to-business continued to have the highest growth rates. And we can see that our strategy of expanding across the business-to-business categories is successful.



Revenue for the quarter was DKK 238 million compared to DKK 202 million in Q3 last year. Adjusted EBITA increased by 19.9% to DKK 39 million, corresponding to an EBITA margin of 16.4%. This is slightly higher than the Q3 last year, which was at 16.1%. Our net working