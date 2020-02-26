Q4 2019 Tcm Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ole Lund Andersen;Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We are looking forward to making a presentation of our Q4 report, which also today includes the full year of 2019. With me here today is our CFO, Mogens ElbrÃ¸nd Pedersen. And I will be coming on the business and financial results. And after which, we will hand over to the operator for the Q&A session.



So please turn to Page #2. The revenue grew by 3.9% in Q4. However, the organic growth was 6%. The fourth quarter took the full year revenue above the DKK 1 billion milestone for the first time in the company's history. And this also means that TCM Group have approximately doubled its turnover during the last 4 years through organic growth and through a very successful acquisition of Nettoline.



Business to business continue to have the highest growth rates, and we can see that our strategy of expanding across the business-to-business categories are very successful.



Revenue for the quarter was DKK 262 million compared to DKK 252 million in Q4 last year. Q4 last year was a strong comparison