Q2 2020 Tcm Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of our Q2 results for TCM Group. Today, I'm assisted by our CFO, Mogens ElbrÃ¸nd Pedersen, and we will comment on the business and the financial results. After which, we will hand over to the operator for the Q&A session.



Let us start the presentation and turn to Page 2 for the business update. Q2 was an extraordinary quarter in the light of the COVID-19 virus outbreak. We are therefore proud that we nevertheless managed to exceed revenue compared to Q2 last year. In the beginning of the quarter, store traffic was hit hard. But during the quarter, the store traffic has increased and thereby coming back to almost normal levels. In the beginning of the