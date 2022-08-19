Q2 2022 TCM Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the Q2 results for TCM Group. Presenters today are our CFO, Mogens ElbrÃ¸nd Pedersen; and myself, CEO, Torben Paulin. We will comment on the business and the financial results, after which, we will hand over to the operator for the Q&A session.



Let us start the presentation and turn to Page 2 for the business update. In Q2, we saw a continued solid demand for kitchens. Underlying like-for-like growth in our core business, excluding the third-party, revenue was 11%. The growth was driven by both