Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) is a diversified business that operates in the marine transportation and diesel engine services industries. The company is known for its inland and coastal tank barge operations, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, along all three U.S. coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby also services and remanufactures diesel engines and related parts, including the sale of service parts and the distribution and service of high-speed diesel engines and transmissions, pumps, and compression products for industrial applications. According to a recent SEC Filing, Raj Kumar, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kirby Corp (KEX, Financial), sold 1,670 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $90 per share, resulting in a total value of $150,300. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,306 shares of Kirby Corp (KEX) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Kirby Corp (KEX) shows a pattern of insider selling, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The market capitalization of Kirby Corp (KEX) stands at $5.236 billion, with the stock trading at $90 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 24.05, which is above both the industry median of 14.045 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. Considering the stock's price and the GuruFocus Value of $85.19, Kirby Corp (KEX) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kirby Corp (KEX) adds to the trend of insider selling at the company, providing investors with information on insider trading activities.

