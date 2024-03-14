Director Stephen Sabba has sold 1,893 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND, Financial) on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $74.3 per share, resulting in a total value of $140,615.9. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The company's business model is based on revenue from partnerships and collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as from royalties, licensing fees, and milestone payments. Over the past year, Stephen Sabba has sold a total of 8,301 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells recorded. The market cap of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at $1.285 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 25.43, which is lower than the industry median of 28.24 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.57, with the stock's price at $74.3 and the GF Value at $47.34. This indicates that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

