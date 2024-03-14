AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN), a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation, has seen a recent purchase of shares by Director Jorge Caballero. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-06, the insider acquired 2,000 shares of the company. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the purchase of 2,000 shares in total and has not sold any shares. This latest transaction is part of a broader pattern of insider activity at AMN Healthcare Services Inc, which has recorded 9 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year. On the date of the transaction, shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc were trading at $56.8, valuing the company at a market cap of $2.249 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 11.22, which is below both the industry median of 25.88 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that AMN Healthcare Services Inc is significantly undervalued. With a share price of $56.8 and a GF Value of $96.01, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.59. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent purchase could be seen as a sign of confidence in the company's value and future prospects. Investors often look to insider transactions as an indicator of a stock's potential direction, given that insiders have greater access to information about the company's operations and outlook. It is important for investors to consider insider transactions as one of many factors when evaluating a potential investment. The recent insider buying at AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) may warrant further investigation by those looking to make an informed decision regarding this healthcare staffing company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.