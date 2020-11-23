Nov 23, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited - IR Director
Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng-Elong's 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company. Joining us today on the conference call are our Executive Director and CEO, Hep Ma; our CFO, Julian Fan; and our Vice President of Capital Market, Joyce Li.
For today's call, our management team will provide the view of the company's performance in the first quarter of 2020. Hep will walk us through our business performance for the period; Joyce will discuss our operational highlights for the third quarter; and lastly, Julian will address the details of our financial performance. We will take your questions during the Q&A session that follows.
As always, our presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market operating conditions and relates to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the company's actual results,
Q3 2020 Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 23, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...