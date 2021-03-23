Q4 2020 Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited - IR Director



Thank you. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng-Elong's 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results Conference Call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company. Joining us today on the conference call are Mr. Heping Ma, Executive Director and CEO; Mr. Julian Fan, CFO; and Miss Joyce Li, VP and Head of Capital Markets.



For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance in the fourth quarter. Heping will walk us through the company's business performance for the past quarter. Joyce will discuss our operational highlights. And then Julian will address the details of financial performance accordingly. We will take your questions during the Q&A session that follows.



