Q3 2021 Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Tongcheng-Elong's 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) And now I'd like to hand the conference over to Ms. Kylie Yeung, IR Director of Tongcheng-Elong. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited - IR Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng-Elong's 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company. Joining us today on the conference call are our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Hep Ma; our CFO, Mr. Julian Fan; and our VP of Capital Markets, Ms. Joyce Li.
For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance for the first quarter. Hep will walk us through the company's business performance for the third quarter, Joyce will discuss our operational highlights, and then Julian will address the details of financial performance accordingly. We'll take your questions
