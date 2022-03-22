Q4 2021 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited - IR Director



Thank you. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng Travel's 2021 Fourth Quarter and Earning Results Conference Call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company. Joining us today on the conference call are our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Hep Ma; our CFO, Mr. Julian Fan; and Ms. Joyce Li, VP and Head of Capital Markets.



For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance for the fourth quarter. Hep will walk us through the company's business performance in the quarter. Joyce will discuss our operational highlights, and then Julian will address the details of our financial performance