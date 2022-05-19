Q1 2022 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited - IR Director



Thank you. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng Travel's 2022 first quarter conference call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company.



Joining us today on the conference call are our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Hep Ma; our CFO, Mr. Julian Fan; and VP and Head of Capital Markets, Ms. Joyce Li.



For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance in the first quarter. Hep will walk us through the company's business performance for the past quarter, Joyce will discuss our operational highlights and then Julian will address the details of financial performance accordingly.