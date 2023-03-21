Q4 2022 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited - IR Director



Thank you. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng Travel's 2022 Fourth Quarter Earning Results Conference Call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company. Joining us today on the conference call are our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Heping Ma; our CFO, Mr. Julian Fan; and Ms. Joyce Li, VP and Head of Capital Markets.



For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance for the fourth quarter. Heping will brief us on the achievements we accomplished in the past year. Joyce will discuss our business and operational highlights and then Julian will address the details of financial performance accordingly. We'll take your questions during the Q&A section as follows.



As always, our