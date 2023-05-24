Q1 2023 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited - IR Director



Thank you. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng Travel's 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company.



Joining us today on the conference call are our Sales Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Heping Ma; our CFO, Mr. Julian Fan; and our VP and Head of Capital Markets, Ms. Joyce Li.



For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance in the first quarter. Heping will share with us our overall strategy. Joyce will discuss our business and operational highlights, and then Julian will address the details of financial performance