Q2 2023 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tongcheng Travel 2023 Second Quarter Results Announcement. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kylie Yeung. Please go ahead.



Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited - IR Director



Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng Travel's 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company. Joining us today on the conference call are our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Hep Ma; our CFO, Mr. Julian Fan; and our VP and Head of Capital Markets, Ms. Joyce Li.



For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance in the second quarter. Hep will brief us on the company's performance in the second quarter, Joyce will discuss our business and operational highlights. And then Julian will address the details of our financial performance accordingly. We'll take your questions during the Q