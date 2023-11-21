Nov 21, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tongcheng Travel 2023 Third Quarter Results Announcement. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead.
Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited - IR Director
Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng Travel's 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company. Joining us today on the conference call are our Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Hep Ma; our CFO, Mr. Julian Fan; and our VP and Head of Capital Markets, Ms. Joyce Li.
For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance in the first quarter. Hep will brief us on the company's performance. Joyce will discuss our business and operational highlights, and then Julian will address the details of financial performance accordingly. We'll take your questions during the Q&A session that follows.
As always, our presentation contains
Q3 2023 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 21, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...