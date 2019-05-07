Q1 2019 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Tethys Oil. It's May, it's a beautiful May day in Stockholm, and we are here to present and discuss Tethys Oil's First Quarter Report for 2019, a report that undoubtedly has been a little bit mixed at least at first glance. So let's dive into it right away and start looking at the Q1 '19 highlights.



A set of numbers, a few standouts. Selling price down dramatically almost from the Q4 '18 and way below the full year achieved in 2018. At 61.60, of course the oil price is impacting the result for the quarter.



Another number that stands out is the EBITDA which is down partly following the oil price, but also a surge in OpEx especially in OpEx per barrel of 13.30 compared to the average for the year of 10.70. And this number we believe to be a little bit inflated and not representative what we're going to see for the remainder of the year. Jesper will comment in more detail as to the OpEx, but the 13.30 is not a number we expect to be representative for