Q3 2019 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We address you from a sunny and rather cold Stockholm. Temperature is just a little bit above freezing and glowing sunlight, and I think we have a report that deserves a bit of spotlight also.



The summary for the third quarter is actually, maybe a nicely done in 3 sets of digits, 13,053, 49 and 56. And this translates to a lot of activity from Oman. 13,053 is the record production we achieved from the quarter from our producing Blocks 3&4 asset. 49 is the previously orphaned block in the western part of Oman which has proven to be quite prospective. And 56 is a new addition, a new block in Oman 20 kilometers south of the border of Block 4, an appraisal opportunity