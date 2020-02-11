Feb 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Tethys Oil Year Earnings Report 2019. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Magnus Nordin, Managing Director; and Petter Hjertstedt, Acting CFO. Please begin.
Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you very much. So ladies and gentlemen, most welcome to the Q4 2019 Tethys Oil webcast, and we'll go straight to the interesting parts and go for slide -- financial highlights. So all in all, it was quite a good quarter yet again for Tethys with one very interesting milestone in that for the first time in the history of the Blocks 3&4 project, we dropped below 52% oil entitlement.
Saying that all historic costs invested into the projects has now been repaid, and we are into a profit oil plus immediate repayment of costs, still going on, both the OpEx and the CapEx. Obviously, this is a moving target, and it's dependent on future production, and it's dependent on oil price and it's depending on levels of investment.
Q4 2019 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...