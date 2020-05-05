Q1 2020 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the third quarter report from Tethys Oil 2020. I can certainly say that when we invited you in February for -- to join us for the first quarter, we did not quite envisage the world to look the way it does, whereas we were quite hoping for a first quarter result in line with what we are actually presenting.



So let's turn immediately to the quarter in question and turn to Slide #2. The first quarter 2020 was indeed a very good quarter for us. Excellent production, the third-highest quarterly production we've actually ever seen. Strong cash [flow in get there] -- free cash generation, free cash of close to $10 million, leaving the quarter at $78 million of net cash, and certainly a