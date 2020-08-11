Q2 2020 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Tethys Oil's second quarter 2020. The first quarter of -- the full, I should say, the first full COVID-19 quarter in this rather new world that we have entered into in 2020. It certainly has had its challenges, but we are very pleased to note that we have stayed well and healthy throughout the organization. And we have not seen any major disruptions either within the operating assets that we are partners with all-in our own operations, neither office wise or also in our attempt to expand our portfolio in the Sultanate of Oman.



So from that point of view, it has been a as good a quarter as one could hope for. Turning a little bit more to the numbers. We come