Q3 2020 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Tethys Oil Q3 Earnings Report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Magnus Nordin, Managing Director; and Petter Hjertstedt, acting CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tethys Oil. We're going to give you a brief rundown of our third quarter for 2020, and we'll start with our highlights. So an important one, production at 10,651 barrels of oil per day. It's slightly higher than in the second quarter, and it's a number that we're rather satisfied with, offering a good base for everything else we wanted to do.



We are very happy to report that operations have been uninterrupted despite the COVID-19 situation and all measures to contain the spread of the virus and may assure that operations work smoothly, has worked out very well. And that's something that, of course, we are very grateful to be able to report given these rather -- still rather strange situations.



We