Q4 2020 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. It's good to have you with us for yet another quarter to be presented from Tethys. It feels like it was only 3 days ago or so since we talked to you last time. But let's delve straight into the presentation. And if I could have the first slide, please. We can happily see that for as much as 2020, it turned into a year that I don't think we could have imagined such a year ever occurring.



Tethys Oil prevailed and sailed through the year with quite high mass supplies. Production came in at 11,000 barrels of oil per day for Q4, which is considerably better than the low points of close to 9,000 that we saw in the middle of the year. And the 3&4 asset