Q2 2021 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Hello, and welcome to the Tethys Oil Q2 Earnings Report 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Magnus Nordin, Managing Director; and Petter Hjertstedt, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to the second quarter for 2021, a quarter which I think is surprisingly strong based on where we were a year ago and, in particular, with oil prices having recovered remarkably quickly. So let's go into the details of the numbers.



If I start with the first slide here, we have the Q2 '21 highlights. Production of 11,000 barrels of oil per day had been affected by a few operational issues that have been resolved. We are still working with the possibility of being cut back, but we are certainly hopeful that we are going to maintain at least these levels or actually higher as we guide for the second half of this year. Production, of course, at these levels of the oil price is quite important, and we are happy to