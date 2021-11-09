Q3 2021 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Tethys Oil Q3 Earnings Report 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Magnus Nordin, Managing Director; and Petter Hjertstedt, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning all. Welcome to the November 2021 earnings call with Tethys Oil, where we will discuss the third quarter 2021.



And as you can see from our first slide here with our highlights, it's been rather a good quarter. Production hanging in well above 11,000 barrels of oil per day, with an oil price that has been climbing throughout the year. And for the third quarter, we achieved a sales price of $66.70. And as you know, prices have steadily climbed, so for the fourth quarter, we will certainly expect to have prices considerably higher than the $66 of the third quarter.



But more importantly, maybe quarter 3 saw massive cash generation and with the $13 million worth of free cash from our