Feb 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Tethys Oil Q4 Earning Report 2021. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I am pleased to present Magnus Nordin, Managing Director; and Petter Hjertstedt, CFO. Please begin your meeting.
Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for tuning in to the Q4 report for Tethys Oil. Let's get straight to the juicy stuff. If I could have the first slide. Okay, yes.
Yes. So highlights for 2021. Production, 11,136 barrels of oil per day, slightly less than we saw in 2020 and a number that's a little bit lower than we were hoping for, but there is a good reason, and that's the CapEx spending for 2021, which came in actually at $35.2 million, with the lowest spending on Blocks 3&4 we have seen since 2010, compared to the -- an overall CapEx of $45.4 million. So the whole report and the full year 2021 was quite affected by underinvestment and increasingly, during the year, backlogs and bottlenecks caused by the continued
Q4 2021 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...