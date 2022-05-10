Q1 2022 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tethys Oil's first quarter 2022. It's been a rather interesting quarter for us, and I would say the one with the most operated exploration appraisal focus we've had for the better part of more than 10 years and so far also rather successfully and I'm talking, of course, of Block 56.



But let's first try and summarize the quarter, and we can do that in 3 numbers really, and the numbers being 80, 10,500 and 700. $80, of course, is the oil price which has reached levels that we have not seen since 2014, which, of course, impacts the entire business quite positively. 10,500, or to be precise, 10,475, is the average production